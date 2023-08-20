The shooting for Netflix's recently announced film, Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has commenced

The shooting for Netflix’s recently announced film Do Patti, starring Bollywood stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has commenced.
Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, and will witness Kajol and Kriti in very interesting roles. The film is a suspense thriller, produced by Blue Butterfly Films and Katha Pictures.
