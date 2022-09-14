Sachin Shroff replaces Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

While the audience is eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani’s character Daya to make a return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Shailesh Lodha’s exit from the show left many shocked. Now, it’s been nearly three months since the audience has seen him on the screen except for his last segment in each episode. However, there is good news for the fans of TMKOC. Recently, Asit Modi has confirmed that the character Taarak Mehta is all set to return.

Asit confirmed that actor Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha. Giving the latest update, he says, “Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them. I wish that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience. It is a journey of 15 years, it is obvious that ups and downs will keep on coming. After all, the audience is our priority. I don’t want to disappoint them. We have a team of talented writers and direction is good, so hopefully people will accept Sachin in the role of Taarak Mehta.”