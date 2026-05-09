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Home / Lifestyle / The show goes on…

The show goes on…

Billie Eilish says James Cameron emailed her mother to pitch "insane" idea for 3D concert film

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Billie Eilish attends the Premiere of "Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)" at Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 6, 2026. REUTERS/ David Swanson
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Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has revealed that acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron personally emailed her mother, Maggie Baird, to pitch the idea of turning her world tour into a 3D concert film.

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Speaking at the premiere of Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), Eilish shared how the unusual collaboration with the Avatar director first began.

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"Cameron wrote an email to my mom because his wife is friends with my mom, or they had worked together," Eilish said.

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"He literally had the full idea already. He was like, 'Why hasn't anybody filmed Billie's concert in 3D? Can we? Can I?'" she added.

The upcoming film, directed by Eilish and Cameron, transforms the singer's sold-out 2025 world tour into a 3D theatrical experience.

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Calling the concept "an insane idea," Eilish expressed admiration for Cameron's vision.

"Where did that come from, how did he think of it? I have no idea, but thank God he did. That's the story. We got on the phone and we made it happen," she said.

The Grammy-winning singer also said she agreed to the collaboration immediately.

"Oh, my God, I didn't even hesitate. Are you kidding?" Eilish said.

Reflecting on working with Cameron, Eilish praised the filmmaker's dedication and energy on set.

"Watching him in action is really inspiring because he has so much energy and is just ready to do whatever it takes to get the shot," she said.

Cameron, meanwhile, credited Eilish for shaping the concert experience long before filming began.

"What you have to realise with Billie is she knows exactly what she's doing as an artist," Cameron said.

"I shot it, but she created the show. So, as my co-director, she'd already done so much of the work before I even showed up," he added.

The film also features Eilish's brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, and showcases moments of the singer interacting with fans during the tour.

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