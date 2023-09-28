The show must go on for Babil Khan

Babil Khan recently impressed the audiences and critics yet again in his second cinema outing, titled Friday Night Plan.

Currently streaming on Netflix, the film was highly anticipated post Babil’s noteworthy debut in the psychological drama Qala.

Speaking of Friday Night Plan, the high school drama has managed to consistently stay in the Netflix Top 10 charts across South Asia owing to its warm storyline and solid performances. While Babil Khan is now basking in the success of the film, the actor did go through his share of difficulties during an important sequence shoot of the film.

Sharing inside details, the actor revealed how just two days before the shoot of the film’s central dance sequence of its song Bahaane, he twisted his knee and was in extreme pain. Being a thorough professional, Babil decided to complete the shoot of the Bahaane song as scheduled while taking breaks and necessary cures. He said, “As a performer, I really enjoy dancing, but this time around the pain was severe. Each time I was on my right leg, the pain spiralled through my back and head. It was a very difficult time and I was so nervous about how we would complete the song. I put ice my foot and took multiple breaks while shooting it. There’s nothing more I could have asked for. Everyone’s support indeed played a big role in pushing me to do my best.”