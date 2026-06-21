The singer-actor honoured with official ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’ in Los Angeles

In a landmark recognition of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's global influence, the Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as "Diljit Dosanjh Day".

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In a post shared by the singer's team on Instagram, the resolution was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who praised the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his outstanding contributions to music, entertainment, and cultural representation.

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The honour also acknowledges Dosanjh's pivotal role in taking Punjabi music to international audiences and elevating South Asian visibility within mainstream American culture.

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In a video, Diljit Dosanjh could be seen in conversation with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, receiving an acknowledgement certificate. The singer appeared surprised and delighted as he expressed gratitude for the honour.

"I am speechless. What should I say? I am really speechless. My day in LA," Dosanjh said.

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His growing presence across the US, coupled with sold-out concerts and acclaimed acting projects, has clearly helped bring Punjabi artistry to the forefront of global entertainment.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', which also features Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets.

The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative. (ANI)