The singer-actor to perform with Tory Lanez & Diamond Platnumz

Actor-singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh has signed a strategic deal with a major record company to amplify his presence on a global level. Under the partnership, he has forthcoming singles with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and the Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz.

Commenting on his partnership with Warner Music, Diljit, whose earlier track Lover generated more than 68 million views on YouTube, said, “I’m delighted to be collaborating with Warner Music. Together, we’ll take Indian music way beyond the usual diaspora audiences to the top of the global charts.”

As a part of the deal, he has already set the ball rolling in motion by collaborating with artists across the globe, “I’ve already started working with some of Warner Music’s artistes from other countries and it’s proving an exhilarating creative process. I’m just so proud to be playing my part in putting Indian music firmly on the global map.”

Diljit has recorded 13 studio albums and established himself as one of Punjabi music’s biggest stars. The partnership is the latest landmark move from Warner Music India, which launched two years ago in March 2020. The company swiftly signed a licensing deal with another Hindi record label, Tips Music. — IANS