'India's Laughter Champion' replaces Kapil Sharma's show

India’s Laughter Champion is all set to premiere on June 11 on Sony TV and will air every Saturday as well as Sunday at 9:30 pm, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. Hosted by the gorgeous Rochelle Rao, the show will be judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.
In the quest of finding this season’s champion, the show will kickstart with the qualifier round, followed by the wildcard round, and then move towards the quarter final and further.
