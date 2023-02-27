In today's time, one cannot imagine life without social media. However, it is also the reason behind many health issues. Here's what celebs opine…

Limit the usage

Sneh Binny

I am active only on Instagram as of now. Social media brought a revolution and became a part of our lives even before we could know it. People who use social media should be responsible, especially youngsters. One should limit social media usage. There is no substitute for the real world. Obsession with social media is a strict no-no.

Draw a line

Hitanshu Jinsi

You get to read messages of fans on social media and sometimes it is valuable feedback. I am careful about what I post. It is a fact that everything in my life is not for public consumption. I draw a line wherever needed. One shouldn’t misuse social media. Trolling anyone is a waste of time.

Positive side

Kate Sharma

I like to share stuff about my life on social media. I love making reels too. It is a very interesting thing and is quite a lot of fun. I’ve got a lot of compliments for my reels. The value of social media cannot be denied in today’s times. One gets to connect with new people as well create work opportunities. I look at the positive side of it. I am quite active on Instagram.

Tool to connect

Simaran Kaur

I look at the positive side of social media. I use it as a tool to connect with my audiences and fans. I also make reels. I’ve started a YouTube channel too. Youth is easily influenced by what actors’ post, so I feel it’s our responsibility to post the right stuff.

Less is more

Ekta Sharma

I am not a social media buff. I post quite less as compared to a lot of other celebrities. It is a good way to connect with your fans. I believe in the policy of ‘less is more’. Those who troll have nothing to do in their lives and one shouldn’t react to nameless abusers. Social media will never be my world.