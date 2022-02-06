Kanye West and Kim Kardashian exchange words on social media over daughter North's TikTok video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways earlier as the two settled for a divorce. Now, on February 4, Kanye took to Instagram to share his displeasure of North West being on TikTok against his will. The rapper wrote, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on Tik Tok against my will?” Soon after, Kim went on her Instagram stories to issue a statement reading, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”—TMS
