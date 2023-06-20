The spy universe is getting bigger and better. Here are some Bollywood movies where renowned actors will be seen as spies

Jawaan Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawaan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The first poster of the movie shows SRK being wrapped in bandages. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. The film is scheduled to be released in June 2023.

Tiger 3 Salman Khan

The third film in the franchise, Tiger 3, will be released this Diwali. Avinash Singh Rathore, the name of Salman Khan’s character makes a return, while Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in cameos.

Fighter Hrithik Roshan

After War and Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the spy drama Fighter, helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Fighter is a tribute to the Indian Air Force. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Akshay Oberoi. Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a fighter pilot.

Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Gal plays the character of CIA agent Rachel Stone in this one.

Tehran John Abraham

John Abraham will be seen in Tehran, which also stars former Miss World Manushi Chiller. Tehran, a geopolitical drama, was shot in locations across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres in January 2023, but got delayed.

Berlin Ishwak Singh

Berlin is set in the early 1990s in Delhi. It has been written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, who earlier directed Bobby Deol starrer Class of 83 on Netflix. Berlin talks about a sign language expert who gets caught in the ‘dark vortex of rivalry’. Ishwak Singh will be seen playing a spy for the first time on screen.