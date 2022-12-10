Zee Theatre unveils Shadyantra, a star-studded thriller packed with psychological intrigue. Woven around human impulses of greed, ambition, self-preservation and revenge, the riveting murder mystery stars Hina Khan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. This murder mystery is all set to air at Tata Play Theatre on December 18. It will also be available

on Zee5.

Hina, who plays Natasha, says, “I am delighted that my desire to work in a play has been fulfilled and I am making my debut in theatre with Shadyantra. I play Natasha, who is naive, trusting and giving but then a tragedy forces her to look at life from a different perspective.”

Kunaal plays the cop for the first time, who goes about his job without drawing too much attention to himself.

Chandan says, “I am deeply rooted in the discipline of theatre as stalwarts like Habib Tanvir, Tim Supple and Alyque Padamsee mentored me. I have been connected to the stage all through my career and it is fulfilling to experience the joy of table readings and long rehearsals once again.”