SRK, Salman and Hrithik to come together for YRF's spy universe

There has been widespread speculation about when Shah Rukh Khan as Pathan, Salman Khan as Tiger and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir will be seen together on screen. While the industry is speculating that Hrithik might be seen either in Pathan or in Tiger 3, a source close to the development says, “For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character, Kabir, was never supposed to meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Kabir, Pathan and Tiger will meet each other will be only after War 2.”

Aditya Chopra’s spy universe is looking incredibly exciting as it will also witness Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, opposite Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. The source says YRF is going to give audiences the time of their lives when three of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema come together. The source adds, “Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences, where all the heroes assemble! He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens. It will be a blockbuster meeting of the three megastars of the country and the plans are in motion for the same.” — TMS