The stars of action: Expend4bles to debut in Indian theatres on September 22

Action film Expend4bles, starring Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, is set to hit Indian theatres on September 22. The movie, the fourth chapter of the popular action franchise, will be released in four languages — Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. It is distributed by MVP Studios.
Scott Waugh, known for movies Need For Speed and Hidden Strike, has directed the film, which sees Statham and Stallone reprising their characters of Lee Christmas and Barney Ross, respectively.
Returning cast members also include Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as Toll Road. They are joined by newcomers Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran. Max Adams has penned the screenplay of the movie, which is produced by Avi Lerner, Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Statham.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...