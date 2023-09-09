The stars of action: Expend4bles to debut in Indian theatres on September 22

PTI

Action film Expend4bles, starring Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, is set to hit Indian theatres on September 22. The movie, the fourth chapter of the popular action franchise, will be released in four languages — Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. It is distributed by MVP Studios.

Scott Waugh, known for movies Need For Speed and Hidden Strike, has directed the film, which sees Statham and Stallone reprising their characters of Lee Christmas and Barney Ross, respectively.

Returning cast members also include Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as Toll Road. They are joined by newcomers Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran. Max Adams has penned the screenplay of the movie, which is produced by Avi Lerner, Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Statham.