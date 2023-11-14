The story of Hawa Hawaii

In a special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, contestant Sonia’s rendition of the song Hawa Hawaii, composed by Laxmikant and Pyarelal ji, led musician Anu Malik to reveal an interesting anecdote about the track. After her performance, Anu disclosed that he was the fortunate to have heard the song at the recording studio even before its official release.
Anu Malik said, “This performance has brought back so many memories for me. I was fortunate enough to be present in the studio during the recording. The vibe and atmosphere of the studio was very different, I cannot describe it in words. When Kavita Krishnamurthy sang this song, we were all dancing and swaying to the music near the studio’s stairs. Interestingly, the same musicians who played back then, are playing on this show today...”
