The teaser poster of action-thriller Lakadbaggha is out. The first look of the movie, starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja and Milind Soman, has a great vibe to it. The action movie, written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee, is a first-of-its-kind with the lead character being a vigilante for animals. The film is set to release this winter. ‘This time a man will prove his loyalty towards his canine friends’… Is the theme of the film!

The story is about an ordinary boy on an extraordinary mission - to fight against the illegal animal trade industry.

Anshuman Jha, who essays the lead role, had to train in Krav Maga (Israeli Martial Art) for six months, and then in New York with Tsahi Shemesh. The actor says being an animal lover himself, the movie is quite close to his heart. — TMS