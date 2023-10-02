The term Gandhigiri entered our vocabulary after the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, but these celebs still faithfully follow it in their daily life

Right from “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” to “See the good in people and help them,” one way or the other Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology has touched us all. On his birth anniversary, we speak to celebs on how has the Gandhian philosophy, which include non-violence and truth, has an impact on them.

The 2006 Hindi film Lage Raho Munna Bhai made the term Gandhigiri popular, and here are few practising it in their day to day life.

Thought & action

Kirti Sualy

The term Gandhigiri has added swag to what we, the old-school generation, refer to as the Gandhian way of life. As artistes, we must acknowledge that our viewers and fans can find inspiration in the characters we portray, potentially turning us into role models. Gandhiji’s principles, such as non-violence, tolerance and social justice, among others, should be reflected in our lives in a broader sense, not just when discussing the subject.

— Kirti Sualy, actress

Smile & move on

So, basically, what others are doing doesn’t matter because that’s what they want to do. Our reactions matter. It’s about how I see myself. I look at their actions as a mirror for myself. It’s a reflection of my own feelings. Nobody can compel me to react in a certain way. So, I choose to react with a smile and move on. It’s that simple. Nobody can hurt my feelings or sentiments unless I allow it. I won’t let their actions pressure me. So, yes, I don’t feel vulnerable, and I am content with my state of mind, my place, and my space. That’s okay. Just smile and keep going.

— Megha Sharma, actress

Compassion & acceptance

Raavee Gupta

Positive thoughts are powerful contributors to our overall well-being, that influence how we relate to ourselves as well as others. By embracing kindness and empathy, we can spread positivity. Environmental consciousness, with practices like using reusable bags, minimising single-use plastics, and conserving natural resources, reflects the Gandhian principles of ahimsa (non-violence). Additionally, regular exercise and meditation serve as stress relievers, helping us connect with our inner spring of love and wisdom, enabling us to respond to life’s challenges with greater compassion and acceptance.

— Raavee Gupta, actress

Embrace swadeshi

Bhuvnesh Mam

I try to follow Gandhi ji’s principles in my life by being kind, understanding, and a responsible citizen. His teachings remind me to work for a world where everyone is treated fairly, to be a kind, peaceful, and fair person. I also admire him for the Swadeshi movement he had started, and his strong belief in non-violence. The Swadeshi movement taught us how important it is to take care of our own resources, and this lesson is still important in today’s world where everything is connected globally.

— Bhuvnesh Mam, actor

