The upcoming film Parinda Paar Geyaa is about a singer nursing a heartbreak but if the makers' words are anything to go by, this Punjabi outing is not modelled on Rockstar

On Monday the makers released the trailer of the Punjabi film Parinda Paar Geyaa and the star cast, comprising Gurnam Bhullar, Roopi Gill and Gurnazar Chattha, exuded festive vibe at the event. From title change to postponing its release date, this musical project has seen it all.

Director Ksshitij Chaudhary and Gurnam Bhullar worked together in Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya. While addressing the media, the Uda Aida-fame director shared that the idea of making a film on a Punjabi singer dealing with heartbreak came from Gurnam Bhullar.

“It took us more than six months to build on this idea and transform it into a script. While Gurnam had already cast himself in the film, I liked Roopi’s work even though her earlier film didn’t work. I had immediately called her after seeing her work and told her that we would do a project together. So, that’s how Roopi came in the picture for the film,” adds Chaudhary.

While many draw parallel between Parinda Paar Geyaa’s trailer to that of Bollywood outings like Rockstar and Aashiqui 2, the director clarifies that it’s just that the film falls in the same genre but the story is unique and its treatment is experimental for Punjabi cinema.

Initially the film was titled Superstar. Gurnam reveals, “We called this movie Superstar, but while making it we realised that the name wouldn’t resonate with the Punjabi audience. It’s not a word that’s used in the daily life in general. At the same time, we already had an exceptional song, Parinda Paar Geyaa, in the film which everybody loved. So, we though why not give the film the same title as its poster song.”

Gurnam’s bleached hair look is appreciated, but the actor says that repeated bleaching for the role has turned his hair turn grey. But anything for acting and the love of the fans!

Roopi, who has many music videos and films under her name, is portraying the love interest of Gurnam in Parinda Paar Geyaa. She says, “The character is similar to what I am in real life. She is a Punjabi kudi from abroad and she is committed to her work, and so am I. The only difference is that I do not express anger and heartbreak in the manner my character does in the film.” Roopi plays a news anchor in the movie. The film is shot in London and Birmingham, UK. Ask Roopi to share some memories from the shoot days, all she can recall is the extreme cold weather and how her hands turned blue while shooting.

The actress finds it hard to manage her social media handles, especially during the promotions of films, as she is not that social media savvy. On the top of it, she does not plan her looks but likes to keep it simple. “Less is more,” she says and hopes to grow along with Punjabi cinema. She awaits the day when characters like Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai would be written in Punjabi cinema.

Besides Gurnam and Roopi, the film also has debutant Gurnazar in a negative role. It has another new face Isha Sharma.