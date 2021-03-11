The upcoming season 12 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon go on the floors

The upcoming season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is making waves on social media. Rohit Shetty will be back as the show’s host, as a new set of celebrities will perform some really dangerous and bold stunts. The shoot of KKK 12 is likely to begin soon. According to reports, KKK 12 will be going on floor in the last week of May. Prior to this, all contestants of the show will also be flying to South Africa. The show might go on air in mid-July. The official announcement is yet to be made.
Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants list is doing the rounds. Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant has been approached by the makers. Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Erica Fernandes, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Pavitra Punia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Munawar Faruqui, Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande are in the tentative list of contestants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested