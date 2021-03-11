The upcoming season 12 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon go on the floors

The upcoming season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is making waves on social media. Rohit Shetty will be back as the show’s host, as a new set of celebrities will perform some really dangerous and bold stunts. The shoot of KKK 12 is likely to begin soon. According to reports, KKK 12 will be going on floor in the last week of May. Prior to this, all contestants of the show will also be flying to South Africa. The show might go on air in mid-July. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants list is doing the rounds. Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant has been approached by the makers. Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Erica Fernandes, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Pavitra Punia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Munawar Faruqui, Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande are in the tentative list of contestants.