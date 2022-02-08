The Valentine week is here with stories on love, relationships and more. Here’s a list of top OTT releases…

February 8 Ferrous on Ullu

Starring Vijay Raaz and Zakir Hussain in the lead roles, the story is set in the suburbs of Mumbai where a new crime is emerging—that of disposing dead bodies. The nexus of politicians, policeman and a hitman emerges, and makes matters worse. In the middle of all this, a young couple on the run find themselves caught.

February 11 Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video

Shakun Batra’s much-awaited directorial venture is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur, among others.

February 11 I Want You Back on Amazon Prime Video

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet one thing instantly connects them—they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners on the same weekend. So, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back.

February 11 Raktanchal 2 on MX Player

Inspired by true events of the early 90s when the entire dynamics of UP politics was about to change, Raktanchal 2 is a nine-episode political-drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and power games at the behest of its four main protagonists. Directed by Ritam Srivastav, it stars Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer in the key roles.

February 12 Everything’s Gonna Be All White on Voot Select

Dive deep into America’s past and present through the experiences of people of colour. This docu-series marries humour with history, confronting the facets of racism, exploitation and discrimination that contributed to the formation of America. —TMS