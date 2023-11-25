The Village
Prime Video
Inspired by a graphic horror novel of the same name, the action-packed Tamil series takes the viewers deep into the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu. The storyline follows Gautham and his family as they encounter a living form of horror worse than any nightmare. It stars popular Tamil actor Arya alongside others.
A Nearly Normal Family
Netflix
Directed by Per Hanefjord, this Swedish crime series explores the world of a seemingly perfect family that shatters when their daughter is accused of a shocking murder and ends up in custody. The devastated parents try to help their daughter, and come to terms with the truth about their relationship.
Bye Bye Barry
Prime Video
A sports documentary, ‘Bye Bye Barry’ is the definitive story of NFL legend Barry Sanders’ career and his extraordinary decision to walk away from the game at his prime. Directed by Paul Monusky, Micaela Powers and Angela Torma, it sees Barry Sanders, Tim Allen, Bill Belichick and Jeff Daniels throwing light on the retirement.
The Aam Aadmi Family
Zee 5
A gossip-loving grandmother, a hardworking father, a sanskaari mom and two grown-up kids who are dealing with their middle-class traits in the best way possible, the Sharma family makes for a fun spectacle. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and Debatma Mandal, it stars Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim and Chandan Anand.
