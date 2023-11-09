The wait is finally over

Amazon miniTV announced the third season of one of its most beloved series, Crushed, as they released a heartwarming trailer of the show. After receiving love and appreciation from its fans for the first two seasons, Amazon miniTV is back with the latest installation of the most anticipated teen drama. Created by Dice Media, Crushed Season 3 will see Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, Arjun Deshwal, and Urvi Singh among others.

The freshly launched trailer is all set to take audiences back to their school days, driving nostalgia of going on trips with your best buddies. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Lucknow Central Convent’s students nearing the end of the final league of their board exams.

Aadhya said, “We are happy to bring back the third season of Crushed to fans, after receiving enormous love and admiration from them for the first two seasons. Ever since the release of the second season, people across the nation have been beseeching for the third installment, so here we are. I hope that the audiences shower even more love on this season.”

Urvi said, “I am super excited to see how the audiences react to this season.”

