Suniel Shetty turns host for first-of-its-kind MMA reality show, Kumite1 Warrior Hunt

MX Studios is all set to release a first-of-its kind MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) reality show—Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. The series will unveil the drama-packed competition among 16 fighters from various parts of India who have been selected through several rounds of auditions.
The show will culminate with a male and a female winner who will get the chance to represent India on an international platform.
Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, who is also a MMA enthusiast, will be hosting the show in India. Shetty has been working actively to increase awareness about the sport in the country. The show will also include Indian MMA frontrunners for training, mentorship, coaching, and judging. Suniel says, “MX Studios’ Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is India’s first MMA reality show and I am looking forward to hosting it.”
