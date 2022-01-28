The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

Born on the 28th day of this month, you are friendly, but detached on the emotional level. You like people but relate more on the humanitarian level. You are innovative, inventive and a modern thinker, also a non-conformist. This is the time to feel confident about the future, and about your ability to set plans in motion that will allow you to accomplish some of your most cherished dreams. It’s the time when you are filled with ideas. You are planting seeds, so to speak, that will reap rewards in the future. While this can be exciting, try not to take on more than you can handle. You are likely to over-estimate what you are capable of doing!

Positive colours: Red, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & sunstone

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with Shruti Haasan (January 28, 1986, Chennai), who is a singer-turned-actress. Her parents are the noted actors, Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She sang her first song in her father’s film Thevar Magan when she was six.