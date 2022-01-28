The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
Born on the 28th day of this month, you are friendly, but detached on the emotional level. You like people but relate more on the humanitarian level. You are innovative, inventive and a modern thinker, also a non-conformist. This is the time to feel confident about the future, and about your ability to set plans in motion that will allow you to accomplish some of your most cherished dreams. It’s the time when you are filled with ideas. You are planting seeds, so to speak, that will reap rewards in the future. While this can be exciting, try not to take on more than you can handle. You are likely to over-estimate what you are capable of doing!
Positive colours: Red, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & sunstone
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with Shruti Haasan (January 28, 1986, Chennai), who is a singer-turned-actress. Her parents are the noted actors, Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She sang her first song in her father’s film Thevar Magan when she was six.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar