The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

This year you will come up with new ideas. A new project will excite you and bring you in contact with interesting and helpful people. Your income should increase, particularly if you’re self-employed. This can be a time of budding friendships and group involvements. New learning experiences can come through associates, friendships, and networking. Taking care of your health is essential. Go ahead and spend on a gym membership or some exercise equipment. Control your moody nature. You will be able to manage people and situation without any problem. Your efficiency and wisdom would be at the peak. You can now put your plans into action for success is assured.

Positive colours: White, sky blue & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opel

Charity on birthday: Donate utensils to the poor.

You share your birthday with Oprah Winfrey (January 29, 1954), who is an American talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist. She is best known for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. She is called the Queen of All Media.