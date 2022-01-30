The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your spiritual world, compassion and tolerance will grow. This is a period for looking within and learning from your inner strength. It’s also a time for appreciating some level of solitude.Matters from the past will be magnified in your life now. With so much activity in the sector of your chart that rules private matters, anonymity, healing, and endings, this will be one of the more withdrawn, reflective periods of your life. You will be exploring the hidden elements of life or developing your spirituality now.Remain optimistic about relationships in your life. Your sense of humour will keep you happy. Inject a little romance in your life and spend quality time with your partner. This year is going to be very good for your career.

Positive colours: Yellow& cream

Select days: Thursday, & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 3,6 & 9

Gems recommended: Onyx & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines

You share your birthday with Annup Soni (January 30, 1975, Ludhiana), who began his career with roles in television serials such as Sea Hawks and Saaya. He is best known for being the host of the television series Crime Patrol.