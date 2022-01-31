The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on January 31

The year starts on a positive note. You will be compassionate. This can be a powerful period for those associated with voluntary work. You will often be tempted to escape from your everyday responsibilities and challenges. You will be surrounded with happiness and will share some beautiful moments with family members. Money matters will turn in your favour. You are likely to get promoted at work. Students will be lucky as they will get results for their hard work. Finally, you will be able to enjoy you success with comfort. You will stay rooted in all financial aspects. Travelling will fetch you profits. However, there are chances of disputes.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2,4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & cats eye

Charity on birthday: Donate turmeric or soya milk.

You share your birthday with Preity Zinta (January 31,1975, Shimla), who shot to fame as the refreshing, model in the Liril ad. She has acted in many films like Veer-Zaara and Salaam Namaste. Astrologically Preity will continue to entertain.