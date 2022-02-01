The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on February 1
Number one stands for assertion, leadership qualities, authority and courage. You are honest, blunt and straightforward. If you can make some changes, you’ll benefit from higher earnings and pleasant surprises. You’ll receive an interesting offer from a loved one and this will lead to complicity as well as emotional harmony. You have to deal with a difficult issue, but luck will be with you when you least expect it. Everything will suddenly change if you are wise enough to seize the great opportunities that luck brings your way. Your charisma, brightness and innate intelligence will impress people. It is important to keep a positive mind while formulating new plans.
Positive colours: Golden & cream
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate blood
You share your birthday with Jackie Shroff (February 1, 1957, Mumbai), who gained fame with the superhit Bollywood film Hero. He has been in the Hindi cinema industry for four decades and has appeared in over 220 films.
