The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on February 2

This year will be hectic for you. You will have more things on your hand than you can easily complete. You will face some constraints in moving ahead in life. However, with your dedication and involvement you will be able to convert those constraints into success. Chances of travel for work are high, but you can face some unpleasant moments. You will be prone to stress. It will be better for you to avoid taking more pressure. Contractual disputes or disagreements with a superior are expected. During the first half of the year, you will need to be mindful of your budget. Don’t get too carried away with your spending.

Positive colours: White & pink.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 7.

Gems recommended: Pearl & moonstone.

Charity on birthday: Feed cows.

You share your birthday with Shamita Shetty (February 2, 1979, Mangalore), who is the younger sister of Shilpa Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the Yash Raj’s blockbuster Mohabbatein, which earned her the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year—Female. She was also seen in the films Bewafaa and Cash.