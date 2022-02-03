The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on February 3

Being number three and Aquarius, you are artistic, down-to-earth and fascinating. Control your temper by understanding the feelings of others. Investment made now will enhance your prosperity and financial security. Some good news is likely in March. Sharing the news with your family members will rejuvenate them. Overseas news and business offers are likely for some. Someone from your past is likely to contact you and make it a memorable affair. It’s a safe year for starting new and extremely successful business ventures. You will most likely be pleased and touched by some of the offers of help that you get. You should be quite gratified by that.

Positive colours: Yellow & cream

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate religious books

You share your birthday with Deepti Naval (February 3, 1952, Amritsar), who made Bollywood debut in 1978 with the film Junoon. Her major contribution has been in the area of art movies and she has won critical acclaim for the characters she has essayed on screen.