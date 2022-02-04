The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

Those with number 4 will have a memorable year as far as career is concerned. You have a very determined nature; you are organised, methodical and logical. Luck is with you and nothing can stop you now. Your ambition is getting stronger, which means that you will have to be careful. Someone will help you in a difficult project and make you succeed. You will find it hard to achieve your aims and goals in July. Avoid taking major decisions in September. You will face increasing domestic expenditure. You need to spend carefully and curb unwanted expenses. You need to share friendly relations with your partner. You may have to incur expenses for the health of family members.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger-stone

Charity on birthday: Donate clothes

You share your birthday with Varun Sharma (February 4, 1990, Jalandhar), who has starred in commercially successful films like Fukrey, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dilwale, Fukrey Returns and Chhichhore. He will do well in the coming times.