The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

Good success lies ahead for you this year. The number five, representing Mercury, brings harmony and fortune through further education, group activities, travel and acts of kindness. This year you need to motivate yourself to achieve your goals through extra efforts. However, you may not get the recognition for your hard work. There are chances of facing losses too. There can be skin and breathing problems too. You have spent the last several years doing what was expected of you, but now is the time to pursue your own happiness. Selfish behaviour of a friend or an acquaintance can disturb your mental peace. Investment concerning your residence will be profitable.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate yellow clothes

You share your birthday with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (February 5, 1976, Mumbai), who is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He started his career with the movie Refugee. He also acted in the movies Zameen, Dhoom, Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others.