The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
Good success lies ahead for you this year. The number five, representing Mercury, brings harmony and fortune through further education, group activities, travel and acts of kindness. This year you need to motivate yourself to achieve your goals through extra efforts. However, you may not get the recognition for your hard work. There are chances of facing losses too. There can be skin and breathing problems too. You have spent the last several years doing what was expected of you, but now is the time to pursue your own happiness. Selfish behaviour of a friend or an acquaintance can disturb your mental peace. Investment concerning your residence will be profitable.
Positive colours: Green & turquoise
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate yellow clothes
You share your birthday with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (February 5, 1976, Mumbai), who is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He started his career with the movie Refugee. He also acted in the movies Zameen, Dhoom, Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...