The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
Your new business alliances and partnerships will help you earn financial stability. Your kind nature will bring many happy moments. Your charming nature and pleasant personality would help you make new friends and improve contacts. Unexpected gains are foreseen. You may fall in love at first sight. Your sharp intellect will help you to come out of many problems. Your first child will bring laurels to the family. There are chances of theft and losses while travelling. You need to be careful. Rash driving should be avoided. Too many expectations will bring disappointment in married life. You will have to make important decision which will make you tensed.
Positive colours: White, green & blue
Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate bakery items.
You share your birthday with Angad Singh Bedi (February 6, 1983), who is a cricketer, model and actor. He participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is married to Neha Dhupia. His career is likely to take off in 2022.
