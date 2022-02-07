The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

Being number seven, you have an analytical mind and are a perfectionist at heart. You like to socialise and will meet interesting people this year. All investments need to be made carefully and after proper consultation to avoid unnecessary losses. Control your tongue, as it can hurt the sentiments of others. Your partners will be supportive and helpful. Heart patients need to be careful. Love life will be good. You will be in a position to put together major land deals and coordinate with many people for entertainment projects. Do not neglect your family. Your domestic life will suffer if you spend extra time at work; so try and strike a balance. Many of you will be able to repay long-standing loans.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with Jasbir Jassi (February 7, 1970, Gurdaspur), who is a Punjabi singer, lyricist, performer and actor. He has released 13 albums; his first pop album being Dil Le Gayee , which came out in 1998. In 2011, his first film in a lead role, Khushiyaan, was released.