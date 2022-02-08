The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on Feburary 8

A wonderful year that will make you feel good about yourself. Saturn makes you humble, honest, focused, practical, realistic and enthusiastic. You are blessed with enormous talent and creative imagination. Your unfair treatment to family members will spoil the atmosphere. You will be in the mood to travel and spend money but you will be sorry if you do that. Financial position will improve but the health of an infant in the family might require medical attention. You will have a challenging time at work. Don’t make hasty decisions that you will regret later. Meditation and yoga will bring gains. This year requires that you practise discipline in all spheres of life.

Positive colours: Black & brown

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate blankets.

You share your birthday with Ranveer Brar (February 8, 1978, Lucknow), who is an Indian celebrity chef, TV show judge and food stylist. He has a long innings in the food industry.