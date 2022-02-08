The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on Feburary 8
A wonderful year that will make you feel good about yourself. Saturn makes you humble, honest, focused, practical, realistic and enthusiastic. You are blessed with enormous talent and creative imagination. Your unfair treatment to family members will spoil the atmosphere. You will be in the mood to travel and spend money but you will be sorry if you do that. Financial position will improve but the health of an infant in the family might require medical attention. You will have a challenging time at work. Don’t make hasty decisions that you will regret later. Meditation and yoga will bring gains. This year requires that you practise discipline in all spheres of life.
Positive colours: Black & brown
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate blankets.
You share your birthday with Ranveer Brar (February 8, 1978, Lucknow), who is an Indian celebrity chef, TV show judge and food stylist. He has a long innings in the food industry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon