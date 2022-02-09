The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

You, as number 9, will do well in the fields of medical, pharmacy, sports, chemicals, business relating to land and property and any kind of challenging job as you have courage and love adventures. Marriage is on the cards after April. There will be opportunities for a new career, hobbies and experiences. You are likely to get a rise or a promotion. Your continuous positive thinking will be rewarded. Do not overspend on household luxuries. Family members or spouse will cause some tensions. It is the best time to buy a property or plot. Health will be fine.

Positive colours: White & yellow.

Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 and 9.

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.

Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants.

You share your birthday with Amrita Singh (February 9, 1958, New Delhi), who is an actress. She is the daughter of Shivinder Singh and Rukshana Sultana. She acted in films such as Betaab, Mard, Saaheb, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam and Waaris. She left her career as an actress when she married actor Saif Ali Khan, but she later divorced him.