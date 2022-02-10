The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on February 10
There will be many pleasure trips and social get-togethers. Financial gains will come your way. Discipline and regularity are a must for success; you should start cultivating this virtue. Health will remain good. You will inherit ancestral property. Your beloved will be in a difficult mood. Control your rash behaviour, as it may ruin a good friendship. Concentrate on your work and stay clear of emotional confrontations. Do not overspend on entertainment and luxuries. You should look twice at investment schemes that are presented to you. There would be a gap in the understanding between you and your family members, which will result in disputes.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 &7
Gems recommended: Yellow Sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate books.
You share your birthday with Emma Roberts (February 10, 1991), who is an American actress and singer. After making her acting debut in the film Blow in 2001, Roberts gained recognition for her lead role as Addie Singer on the teen sitcom Unfabulous.
