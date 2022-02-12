The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on February 12
People with birth number 12 are powerful, bold and strong. They are religious at heart but may not take the conventional route to please the Almighty. Not much travel is indicated and you may have to postpone few trips. If you are an employee, you are likely to have a bad relationship with your superiors and this may lead to friction at work. If you are a student or planning to take some competitive examination, you will achieve good results if you put in hard work. This is the best time to buy some property or a plot. You will definitely achieve your targets with a strong determination. Marital life will be blissful and health will be good.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate mustard oil.
You share your birthday with Claudia Ciesla (February 12, 1987), who is a Polish-German model and actress. She participated in Bigg Boss 3. Claudia did her first item song Balma for the film Khiladi 786. Her stars are not favourable for acting career.
