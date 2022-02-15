The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on February 15

Being number six, you are highly attractive and love to be surrounded by beautiful things. You will actively get involved in social activities and get-togethers. Heavy expenditure and disappointments are possible this year. Those who are already in a relationship will have a great time. Try something entirely new. For the opposite gender you will be like a magnet, so don’t be afraid of taking the first step. After overcoming all problems, your relationships will strengthen. Reserve some time for sports and relaxation activities. February will give you mixed results. Your income will increase. If you are doing something related to politics, you will get amazing results. Health can be a matter of concern, so be careful.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate masks

You share your birthday with Randhir Kapoor (February 15, 1947, Mumbai), actor, producer and director. Part of the Kapoor family, he is the son of actor–filmmaker Raj Kapoor. His wife is actress Babita and daughters are Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.