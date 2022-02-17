The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on February 17
The number 17 stands for confidence and such individuals lead an ever-changing life! They are complicated individuals, and often people will be heard declaring that they cannot understand a number eight individual! The coming time is going to be exciting and full of adventure for many. Love life will give you some really unexpected moments. Don’t take an unnecessary risk. You will earn recognition and benefits. Stay silent in non-urgent discussions. Avoid any initiative in matters of love. People associated with higher education will do better. Work hard with honesty and dedication without worrying about the results.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 9
Gems recommended: Blue sapphire & diamond
Charity on birthday: Donate books
You share your birthday with Arunoday Singh (February 17, 1983), Bollywood actor who made his debut with the film Sikandar. He also appeared in Aisha, Jism 2, Main Tera Hero and Mohenjo Daro. He was also seen in Ekta Kapoor-produced web series Apaharan.
