The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on February 22
Those with number 22 are ambitious, but disciplined. You’ll feel irritated by an environment that you did not expect. There will be plenty of occasions to show your discontent! The planetary position could cancel out something you really wanted to do; try not to take it to heart. Take out some time for sports and relaxation activities. It’s going to be fun time after July. You will find happiness in social matters. It’s a period where you have to be cautious about financial matters. Students who have appeared in competitions or interviews will get good news. You will excel in academic activities. Children will do well and progress. You need to be cautious about hygiene.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger-stone
Charity on birthday: Donate oranges
You share your birthday with Drew Barrymore (February 22, 1975), who is an American actress, director, producer and talk show host. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as five Emmy Award nominations and a BAFTA nomination.
