The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on FEBRUARY 24
Ruled by number six and Venus, you are simple, generous, cheerful, friendly, humble, honest and peace-loving. You want to stay in harmony with everyone in your surroundings. Health will remain good. Stay strong, keep eating right and work to building healthy habits. Real estate business will not be profitable. Sudden travel plans are likely. Financially, it will be a fruitful year despite many odds. Avoid any court case. An intellectually stimulating career is within your grasp. Participation in spiritual pursuits will give you satisfaction. A planned move in financial matters will be helpful. Challenges are possible on the personal front. Efforts will yield favourable results. Money matters will be smooth enough to comfort you.
Positive colours: White& green
Select days: Tuesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & quartz
Charity on birthday: Donate religious books
You share your birthday with Pooja Bhatt (February 24, 1972, Mumbai), who is an actor, director and filmmaker. She is the recipient of several accolades, including two National Film Awards. Born into the Bhatt family, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
