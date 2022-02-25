The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on FEBRUARY 25
The number seven and planet Neptune will bless you in the coming time. You are confident, decisive, generous, humorous, honest, modest and optimistic. You will make progress at the workplace and get an opportunity to travel abroad. The time after July will be good for those who are unemployed. At the same time, businessmen are more likely to gain benefits in December. Therefore, stay focused and work harder to make the most of the opportunities. There will be a constant rise in your income level, which will help you accumulate wealth. Invest in a new property or vehicle. You can also spend your money on business expansion.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 9
Gems recommended: Blue sapphire & diamond
Charity on birthday: Help the needy
You share your birthday with Shahid Kapoor (February 25, 1981, New Delhi), who garnered fame with the romantic comedy Jab We Met and the thriller Kaminey. Kapoor’s highest-grossing releases were Padmaavat and the romantic drama Kabir Singh. He will keep doing well in the coming times as well.
