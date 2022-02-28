The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on FEBRUARY 28
This is a fabulous year for number one people. So, make the most of your good time and fulfil all the wishes that you have had in mind all this while. Love and romance will brighten your dull routine; look forward to it. You will be respected and rewarded at your work-place. You are advised not to enter into any sort of business or agreement till Holi. Take on more leadership responsibilities to cement your position in your organisation. You can try and convert your long-time romantic relationship into marriage. You will be enjoying a great life with your spouse with lots of love, care and understanding. If you don’t have a partner, look out for one. Business will be profitable after May.
Positive colours: Golden & red.
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1,4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with Varsha Usgaonkar (February 28, Goa) who starred as Uttara in Mahabharat . She also did some films like Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi and Pathreela Raasta. A strong venus in her birth-chart will always keep her glamorous.
