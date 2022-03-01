The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 1
An increase in responsibility seems likely on the professional front. As a number one person, you generally don’t like second-place positions of any kind. In March and April, you can go for a long-term investment. You need greater involvement at work to succeed in your professional life. Maintain a good routine of exercise and focus on a proper diet, as you may have to face some health issues. A good lifestyle will certainly help you. You can also face some mental stress, so put in extra effort to be calm and patient. You will have a beneficial period from an economic point of view. You need to keep a check on your spending habits.
Positive colours: Golden & cream
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate medicines
You share your birthday with Justin Bieber (March 1, 1994), who is a Canadian singer. He was discovered by American record executive Scooter Braun and signed with RBMG Records in 2008, gaining recognition with the release of his debut seven-track EP My World (2009).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...