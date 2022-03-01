The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 1

An increase in responsibility seems likely on the professional front. As a number one person, you generally don’t like second-place positions of any kind. In March and April, you can go for a long-term investment. You need greater involvement at work to succeed in your professional life. Maintain a good routine of exercise and focus on a proper diet, as you may have to face some health issues. A good lifestyle will certainly help you. You can also face some mental stress, so put in extra effort to be calm and patient. You will have a beneficial period from an economic point of view. You need to keep a check on your spending habits.

Positive colours: Golden & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines

You share your birthday with Justin Bieber (March 1, 1994), who is a Canadian singer. He was discovered by American record executive Scooter Braun and signed with RBMG Records in 2008, gaining recognition with the release of his debut seven-track EP My World (2009).