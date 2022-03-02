The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 2
This number is governed by the moon. It blesses you with great imagination, idealism and a dreamy nature. You are the executor of the plans and projects started by others. You prefer mental work than psychical. You get your knowledge through travel and observations. Your long-term dreams are likely to get completed this year if you work according to your plan. Those seeking a job will get one this year, but people who are already working might encounter some challenges. Avoid harsh or aggressive behaviour at the workplace. Else, you will have to face the consequences. If you want to change your career in 2022 do your research before you join any new company.
Positive colours: White and cream.
Select days: Monday and Sunday.
Favourable numbers: 1, 2 and 7.
Gems recommended: Pearl & moon stone.
Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.
You share your birthday with Tiger Shroff (March 2, 1990), who is the son of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Dutt. He made his film debut in the 2014 film Heropanti, which earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination. He has been awarded an honorary fifth degree black belt in Taekwondo. Tiger’s career shall take off very fast.
