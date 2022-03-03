The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 3

Your career prospects look better this year. Those, who have business with foreign clients, will have a flourishing time. There will be some domestic disturbances. Those connected with art and theatre will find several new opportunities to give their creative best. Too much travel will tire you out. Investment made wisely will enhance your prosperity and financial security. Don’t mix business with pleasure. Students will have a favourable month. This time period is auspicious for your second child. If your child is of marriageable age, then he or she will tie the knot this year. Your children will make progress in their career.

Positive colours: Yellow, purple & red

Select days: Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 3,6 & 9

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate yellow edible items.

You share your birthday with Shraddha Kapoor (March 3, 1989, Mumbai), who is the youngest of the two children born to veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi. She made her acting debut with the multi starrer film Teen Patti. She has a bright career in Bollywood.