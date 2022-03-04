The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 4
This period is not favourable for married life. You will face problems with your loved ones, which is why you should be cautious. From mid-April to mid-July you will have many planets to assist you in new areas of life. This is the time to promote your ideas. Those born after 2000 will find their lives affected by some changes. Till May, there will be many promises but little action when it comes to your career. You should use this time to complete some long-term academic course. This year will turn out to be positive. You will have a good understanding with your children. Progress in education is foreseen if you are a student of higher education.
Positive colours: Dark blue & grey
Select days: Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger stone
Charity on birthday: Feed kheer to poor girls.
You share your birthday with Kunal Deshmukh (March 4, 1982, Mumbai), who started his career with Jannat in 2008 as an assistant director. Kunal will do well in directorial and script writing fields because of his strong moon and Mercury.
