The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 5
The twelfth sign of the Zodiac, Pisces, makes you a sensitive and compassionate individual. Emotional and sensitive, you can easily get carried away. Ruled by number 5 and Mercury, you are intelligent, sharp, sensible, business oriented, dignified, original and dashing. You are considerate, unselfish and always thoughtful of the feelings and wishes of others. You are a good partner and a collaborator. You are very unsteady and a lover of change. You therefore always want to travel. You need to control your expenditure to get rid of your financial crisis. You are likely to fall in love. However, incidents of misunderstanding will keep rising.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate charcoal to washermen.
You share your birthday with Rhea Kapoor (March 5,1987, Mumbai), who is daughter of actor Anil Kapoor. She has co-produced the film, Veere Di Wedding, which released in 2018. She is also the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor.
