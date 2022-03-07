The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 7

There will be memorable moments to cherish with your partner. However, differences of opinion with your partner will cause uneasiness in your relationship in June. Health will be fine. You will feel angry at some irresponsible co-workers and this anger will affect your concentration level. With positive thoughts you can improve your relationship. You’ll be lively, inventive and will have great resolve towards a complex task. The stars suggest you should open up and face minor problems; this will help you grow. Charity work will bring mental peace and recognition in society. You will have the desire to earn quick money. Before you make any commitment towards new assignments, make sure that your work is not affected.

Positive colours: White, blue & yellow

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with Anupam Kher (March 7, 1955, Shimla), who has appeared in nearly 500 films and 100 plays. He is married to Kirron Kher. The number 7 makes Anupam highly creative and trust worthy. Due to Ketu’s weak position, he will remain controversial.