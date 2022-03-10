The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 10

Number one stands for independence, originality and leadership. Health will be fine and many problems will be resolved. A long-term friendship will convert into a lovely relationship. It is the right time for career growth. New employment opportunities will present themselves. Your flexibility will be an added advantage. Communication with subordinates will help improve your work. You may have to fly abroad for a meeting; be prepared for it. Good communication skills will be appreciated. Subordinates will obey your orders. Your efforts will bring success in examinations. You will witness stability in finances; consider going for long-term investments.

Positive colours: Golden & white

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate books

You share your birthday with Shahbaz Khan (March 10, 1966, Indore), who is famous for playing lead roles in television serials such as Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Betaal Pachisi, Yug, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Bharat Ka Veer Putra —Maharana Pratap, among others.